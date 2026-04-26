Washington DC [US], April 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) shared a video of CCTV footage showing the entry of the shooter at the venue of the White House Correspondents' Dinner, along with images of the detained suspect.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also referred to the security breach incident and described the sequence of events, stating that an armed individual attempted to force entry into the premises and was subsequently neutralised by security personnel.

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https://x.com/RapidResponse47/status/2048228609488310665?s=20

Trump, while addressing the press in the briefing room after the incident, said he had also spoken to the security officer who was shot during the attack.

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"A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service... One officer was shot, but saved... the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he's doing great," he said.

The US President further used the security breach at the Hilton to highlight the need for enhanced security infrastructure and to make the case for the ballroom he is constructing at the White House, suggesting that the structure would provide a more secure location for future events.

"It's not a particularly secure building, and I didn't want to say this, but this is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we're planning at the White House," Trump said during his news conference. "It's actually a larger room, and it's much more secure. It's got drone-proof. It's bulletproof glass. We need the ballroom. That's why Secret Service, that's why the military is demanding it."

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) praised the swift response of the Secret Service and law enforcement agencies following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, stating that the suspect had been apprehended.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump hailed the authorities for their prompt and courageous action, stating that the decision on whether to resume the event would be taken by law enforcement officials.

He said, "Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we "LET THE SHOW GO ON" but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we'll just, plain, have to do it again. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Trump was targeted. In July 2024, Trump was shot during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He was immediately escorted off stage by US Secret Service agents and taken away in a motorcade. In videos that went viral on social media, Trump could be seen bleeding from his ear.

In a statement, the US Secret Service said that a suspected shooter fired multiple shots towards the stage from an elevated position outside the rally venue during Trump's campaign rally in Butler on July 13 at 6:15 pm (local time).

ANI Reporter Reena Bhardwaj, who was present at the dinner, described the tense moments that unfolded inside the ballroom and stated that after the POTUS was ushered out, his Cabinet members were subsequently escorted safely from the venue.

She further mentioned that chaos erupted shortly after a loud noise was heard, initially mistaken for the sound of clattering dishes. However, within seconds, panic spread as staff members rushed to find cover, indicating that the situation was serious.

"Just minutes ago, chaos erupted here in the ballroom at the Hilton in Washington. What I witnessed first-hand was a loud sound first. To my mind, it was probably clattering dishes. But within seconds, I saw the servers rushing in with their trays and trying to find a secure place to keep themselves safe. That's when I thought that something was not right. The entire table took cover under the table... When I knew that it was safe now to get up, what I witnessed was security agents on the stage with long guns... The POTUS had been ushered out. One by one, all his cabinet members, including Scott Bessent, Kash Patel, Pete Hegseth, Witkoff, were all ushered out... The program is supposed to resume shortly, that's what has been announced, but we still don't have anything from the association," ANI Reporter said.

Chaos broke out on Saturday evening after suspected gunshots were reportedly fired in the lobby of the Washington Hilton, leading to the evacuation of US President Donald Trump and other senior officials from the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance were immediately evacuated from the ballroom by tactical teams and moved to a secure location. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)