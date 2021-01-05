Washington, Jan 5 (AP) President Donald Trump is urging Republican voters in north Georgia to turn out and vote in Tuesday's special election that will determine which party controls the Senate.

Trump says “the stakes in this election could not be higher” as he warns a boisterous crowd of several thousand supporters about Democrats winning control of the Senate.

The crowd shouted back, “Fight for Trump.” Trump is also repeating the false assertion that he won the presidential race in Georgia. Election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.

Trump says he's had two elections in Georgia, and “I won both.” He is also promising he will be returning to Georgia in a year and a half to campaign against the state's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Trump is campaigning for Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Earlier Monday, President-elect Joe Biden campaigned for Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. (AP)

