Dubai, Jun 27 (AP) President Donald Trump said Friday he expects Iran to open itself to international inspection to verify it doesn't restart its nuclear programme.

Asked during a White House news conference if he would demand during expected talks with Iran that the International Atomic Energy Agency or some other organisation be authorised to conduct inspections, Trump responded the Islamic republic would have to cooperate with the group “or somebody that we respect, including ourselves.”

Also Read | US Embassy in India Warns Visa Applicants: Omitting Facebook, Instagram and Other Social Media Details on DS-160 Form May Lead to Rejection; F, M and J Visa Applicants Asked to Make Accounts Public.

Iran's top diplomat earlier said the possibility of new negotiations with the United States on his country's nuclear program has been “complicated” by the American attack on three of the sites, which he conceded caused “serious damage." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)