Washington DC [USA], July 30 (ANI): Amid demand for "Universal Mail-In Voting," US President Donald Trump has suggested the postponement of the upcoming Presidential elections due in November.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" Trump tweeted.

According to media reports, six US states -- California, Utah, Hawaii, Colorado, Oregon and Washington -- were planning to hold "all-mail" ballot elections. (ANI)

