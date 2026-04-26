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Viral SOCIAL & VIRAL White House Dinner Shooting: Viral Video Shows Press Members Allegedly Taking Wine Bottles Amid Chaos Fear and confusion gripped attendees at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after a shooting incident involving Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California. While the incident itself triggered major security concerns, a viral video from the venue has sparked a fresh controversy over the alleged behaviour of some members of the press.

Fear and confusion gripped attendees at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after a shooting incident involving Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California. While the incident itself triggered major security concerns, a viral video from the venue has sparked a fresh controversy over the alleged behaviour of some members of the press.

Clips circulating on social media show moments after the gunfire, with guests and media personnel still inside the venue. In one widely shared video, several individuals are seen laughing, taking selfies and moving around casually, even as the situation was still unfolding. What has drawn sharp criticism is footage allegedly showing some attendees picking up wine bottles from tables while leaving the hall. White House Dinner Shooting: Donald Trump Says Suspect Armed With Multiple Weapons Stopped by Secret Service at Correspondents’ Dinner (Watch Video).

In one instance, a woman in a black coat is seen approaching a table and taking not just one but two bottles before walking away. Others appear to be holding bottles while posing for photos, prompting outrage online over what many are calling an insensitive response to a serious security incident.

The shooting itself caused panic at the high-profile event attended by top political leaders, journalists and celebrities. Donald Trump later described the incident as “shocking,” saying he initially mistook the sound for something falling. White House Security Scare: Suspected Gunshots Reported at Washington Hilton, Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Evacuated From Correspondents’ Dinner (Watch Video).

“I heard a noise and... I thought it was a tray going down. I've heard that many times, and it was a pretty loud noise. It was from quite far away. He hadn't breached the area at all,” Trump told reporters.

He also recalled Melania Trump’s immediate reaction: “That’s a bad noise.”

Authorities acted swiftly to contain the situation, with security agencies preventing further escalation. However, the viral video has now shifted part of the spotlight onto the conduct of some attendees, raising questions about decorum and professionalism during moments of crisis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).