New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Inter-State Cell of the Crime Branch has busted an interstate drug syndicate and recovered high-quality cocaine valued at around Rs 5 crore.

Acting on specific intelligence on April 10, the Crime Branch team apprehended Javed Hussain from Delhi and recovered 456 grams of high-quality cocaine from his possession. Following the recovery, FIR No. 80/2026 under Section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station and an investigation was initiated.

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During sustained interrogation, accused Javed Hussain disclosed that the contraband had been procured from Soib Khan, a resident of Bareilly. Subsequently, Javed Hussain was taken into police custody remand, and a raid was conducted in Bareilly on April 22 with the assistance of local police based on his inputs.

During the raid, the alleged supplier Soib Khan, son of Yamin Khan and a resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended from his residence and arrested in the case.

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Further investigation is underway to trace the wider network involved in the syndicate.

In a separate anti-narcotics operation, Assam Police recovered drugs worth around ₹7 crore and arrested four drug carriers in Kamrup district on Saturday, officials said.

Rajib Saikia, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam Police, said that acting on specific inputs, police launched an operation in the Amingaon area after receiving information that a group of female couriers, led by notorious narcotics carrier Demthang Haokip (36) from Churachandpur district in Manipur, would be transporting drugs for distribution in lower Assam districts.

"During the operation, police apprehended the said courier along with three other women in the Amingaon area of Kamrup district and recovered 62 soap boxes/packets of heroin weighing 837 grams without packaging covers. The approximate street value of the narcotics is around ₹7 crore," the CPRO said.

The other accused have been identified as Lam Neikim (25), Hoineigah (24), Kim Neithen (36), and Ngah Pi (30), officials added. (ANI)

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