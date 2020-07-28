Washington, Jul 27 (AP) President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed a Marine veteran to the White House as he completed his 300-mile walk to the nation's capital to raise awareness about the problem of veteran suicide.

Terry Sharpe, 69, was met at the Washington Monument by Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, for the final leg of his journey from Summerfield, North Carolina, to the White House grounds where he was greeted by Trump, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie and the US Marine Band.

Also Read | Kolhapur District Administration Registers FIR Against Six COVID-19 Patients for Playing Football Without Face Masks Inside Isolation Centre: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

Sharpe, 69, makes the annual walk to Washington to spotlight the high rate of suicide among the nation's military veterans.

In 2017, the suicide rate for veterans was 1.5 times the rate for non-veteran adults, after adjusting for population, according to the 2019 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report.

Also Read | China-Nepal Railway Project: Chinese Media Releases Visuals of 'Exploration and Survey'.

Sharpe, along with fellow veteran Allen Brown, completed their first 300-mile walk to the White House in 2014.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)