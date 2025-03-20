Washington, DC [US], March 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed that Ukraine and the US will continue working together to bring about a real end to the war and that lasting peace under Trump's leadership can be achieved, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

In a statement, Rubio and Waltz said, "Today, President Donald J. Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a fantastic phone conversation. President Zelenskyy thanked President Trump for a productive start for the work of the Ukrainian and American teams in Jeddah on March 11th. The meeting of the senior officials from both nations significantly helped in moving toward ending the war."

Zelenskyy thanked Trump for the support of the US, particularly the Javelin missiles that Trump was the first to provide, and his efforts towards peace. Trump briefed Zelenskyy about his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders reviewed the situation in Kursk and agreed to share information closely with their defence staff as the battlefield situation evolved.

In a statement, Rubio and Waltz stated, "The leaders agreed Ukraine and America will continue working together to bring about a real end to the war, and that lasting peace under President Trump's leadership can be achieved."

During the conversation, Zelenskyy asked for additional air defence systems to protect his civilians, especially the Patriot missile system. Trump agreed to work with Zelenskyy to find what was available, particularly in Europe, according to the statement.

In the statement, Trump and Waltz said, "The two leaders also agreed on a partial ceasefire against energy. Technical teams will meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to discuss broadening the ceasefire to the Black Sea on the way to a full ceasefire. They agreed this could be the first step toward the full end of the war and ensuring security. President Zelenskyy was grateful for the President's leadership in this effort and reiterated his willingness to adopt a full ceasefire."

Trump discussed Ukraine's electrical supply and nuclear power plants. Trump stated that the US could be very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise. The statement said, "American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure."

Zelenskyy thanked Trump for continuing to push humanitarian concerns, including the exchange of POWs. He noted they had just had a successful exchange and thanked the President for his leadership.

Trump asked Zelenskyy about the children who had gone missing from Ukraine during the war, including the ones that had been abducted. Trump expressed willingness to work closely with both parties to help make sure those children were returned home. They agreed all parties must continue the effort to make a ceasefire work.

In a statement, Rubio and Waltz said, "The Presidents noted the positive work of their advisors and representatives, especially Secretary Rubio, National Security Advisor Waltz, Special Envoy Kellogg, and others. The Presidents instructed their teams to move ahead with the technical issues related to implementing and broadening the partial ceasefire. The Presidents instructed their advisors and representatives to carry out this work as quickly as possible. The Presidents emphasized that in further meetings, the teams can agree on all necessary aspects of advancing toward lasting peace and security."

Earlier, Trump announced he had a "very good" one-hour phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, aimed at a possible ceasefire with Russia.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "Just completed a very good telephone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. It lasted approximately one hour. Much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs. We are very much on track, and I will ask Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, to give an accurate description of the points discussed. That Statement will be put out shortly." (ANI)

