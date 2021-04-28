Tunis [Tunisia], April 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Tunisian Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 1,957 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 303,584.

The death toll from the virus rose by 92 to 10,444 in Tunisia, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the North African country reached 2,754, including 527 in intensive care units, while the total number of recoveries reached 253,058, it said.

A total of 1,292,538 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, said the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

