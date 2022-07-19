Tunis [Tunisia], July 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Tunisia rescued 27 migrants who attempted to cross the Mediterranean to enter Italy illegally, the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported on Monday.

According to the report, the illegal migrants were rescued by the units of the Tunisian Maritime Guard in two operations on Saturday night.

Also Read | Solar Storm To Hit Earth on THIS Date; Check Timings, Effects and Other Details Inside.

Some rescued migrants admitted they had sailed from the coast of the northern province of Bizerte, while the others said that they had sailed from the northeastern province of Nabeul.

The rescued were handed over to the National Guards in Bizerte and Nabeul to receive legal procedures.

Also Read | Child Labour: China Exploit 40,000 Child Workers in Cobalt Mines of Congo.

Thousands of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean every year, using Tunisia as one of the main points of access to Europe through irregular channels. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)