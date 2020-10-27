Ankara [Turkey], October 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey reported 2,198 new COVID-19 patients on Monday, increasing the total diagnosed patients to 363,999.

Meanwhile, 75 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 9,874, the Turkish Health Ministry announced.

Turkish health professionals conducted 132,913 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 13,350,801.

In addition, 1,618 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 316,008 in Turkey since the outbreak.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.0 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,780.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus. (ANI/Xinhua)

