Ankara [Turkey], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of those killed in Friday's earthquake in Turkey has increased to 58, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday.

The number of victims previously stood at 55, with 896 injured.

"The latest data shows that the earthquake took the lives of 58 of our compatriots," Erdogan said while visiting Samsun on the Black Sea coast.

The Turkish leader's visit was streamed live on his official Twitter page. (ANI/Sputnik)

