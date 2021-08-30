Ankara [Turkey], August 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Sunday confirmed 17,332 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,346,881, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 255 to 56,213, while 11,396 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Joe Biden Pays Respects to US Troops Killed in Kabul Attack in Afghanistan.

A total of 286,425 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Pakistan Officials Urge World to Give ‘Chance’ to Taliban.

More than 47.79 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 36.63 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 93 million doses including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)