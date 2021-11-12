Istambul [Turkey], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The heads of member states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) met on Friday in Istanbul, focusing on green technologies and smart cities.

"Green Technologies and Smart Cities in the Digital Age" was the theme of the 8th summit of the Turkic Council, said the Turkish presidency in a statement.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the meeting, hosted by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at an island on the Marmara Sea off Istanbul.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also joined in the summit, representing their countries, which have observer states status.

The leaders are expected to discuss ways to further develop cooperation in every field and adopt a "vision document" for the next two decades, it added.

Before the meeting, the participant leaders attended the official opening ceremony of the council's general secretariat building in the historic Sultanahmet neighbourhood. (ANI/Xinhua)

