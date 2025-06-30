Istanbul, Jun 29 (AP) Turkish authorities detained more than 50 people attempting to march for Istanbul Pride on Sunday as part of its decade long crackdown on the event.

A heavy police presence in hot spots around the city prevented significant gathering, and the organisation had to change the gathering location multiple times.

Also Read | 'Misrepresented': Indian Mission in Indonesia Clarifies Defence Attache's Remarks on 'Loss of Rafale Aircraft' During Operation Sindoor.

Yildiz Tar, editor-in-chief of the LGBTQ+ rights organisation and the journal Kaos GL, wrote on X that 54 people were detained at Istanbul Pride, including six lawyers.

As of Sunday evening, seven had been released and 47 were still in detention.

Also Read | Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Hits South Asian Country.

The Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey, or DISK, announced that at least three journalists were among the detained.

“The palace regime will not be able to stay in power by demonising the LGBTQ community,” Kezban Konukcu, Member of Parliament from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party, or DEM, who participated in the event, said.

Once boasting tens of thousands of participants, Istanbul Pride has been banned since 2015 as the religious conservative Justice and Development Party began playing up to the more conservative elements of its base. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)