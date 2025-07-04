Ankara (Turkiye), Jul 4 (AP) Firefighters in Turkiye remained locked in a battle to contain flames tearing through forested hillsides in the west of the country on Friday, while similar wildfires in neighbouring Greece were largely brought under control.

Wildfires that broke out in at least five locations across Turkiye's Aegean coastal province of Izmir fuelled by soaring temperatures, strong winds, and low humidity have killed two people, forced the evacuation of tens of thousands and damaged some 200 homes.

Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said Friday that firefighters, supported by water-dropping aircraft, remained on the ground battling a deadly wildfire near the town of Odemis for a third day. Elsewhere, emergency crews worked to halt the spread of a new blaze that broke out late Thursday near the district of Buca.

The fire near Odemis claimed two lives — a forestry worker who died Thursday trying to contain the flames, and an 81-year-old resident who succumbed to smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

“Our intense air and land fight to control the fires in Odemis and Buca,” continues, the minister said on X, without providing further details.

Another wildfire that broke out Wednesday near the popular vacation destination of Cesme was contained Friday, Yumakli said. The fire prompted the evacuation of three neighbourhoods and caused temporary road closures.

In Greece, a coastal wildfire on Crete remained under control. But the fire service maintained a large deployment on the island as the authorities feared flare ups due to strong winds.

More than 5,000 tourists, hotel workers and local residents were moved out of the area on Wednesday as the blaze threatened seaside resorts.

Several areas of the country remain on alert due to the adverse weather conditions. Local authorities in Crete estimate that the wildfire has burned approximately 15 square kilometres of land.

Turkish officials have not provided an estimate of the total land area consumed by the fires.

Authorities said most of the fires Izmir were caused by faults on power lines.

Yumakli blamed the blaze in Buca on sparks caused by construction workers using a grinder to cut through metal.

Summer wildfires are common in both Greece and Turkey, where experts warn that climate change is intensifying conditions. (AP) SKS

