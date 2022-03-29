New York, Mar 29 (AP) Nielsen is being acquired for USD16 billion, including debt, about a week after the TV ratings and marketing data company rejected a USD9 billion offer.

A group of private equity investors led by Brookfield Business Partners will invest approximately USD2.65 billion via preferred equity, convertible into 45 per cent of Nielsen's common equity.

The equity version of the deal is worth just over USD10 billion, with the remainder in debt held by Nielsen.

The company on Tuesday said it anticipated investing approximately USD600 million, with the remaining balance funded from institutional partners, and added that part of its commitment may be syndicated to other institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc, based in New York City, had turned down the group's previous offer, saying it had significantly undervalued the business.

Nielsen is well known for measuring television viewership, statistics that then help govern billions of dollars in advertising spending. It has USD3.5 billion in annual global revenue.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Shares of Nielsen soared more than 21 per cent before the market open. (AP)

