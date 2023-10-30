Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Brasilia [Brazil], October 30 (ANI): At least 12 people, including an infant, have died after a small plane crashed in the northwestern Brazilian state of Acre, according to authorities, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Acre state government on Sunday said the plane was a single-engine Cessna Caravan, and it crashed near the Rio Branco airport.

All ten passengers, including nine adults and an infant, along with the pilot and co-pilot, tragically lost their lives at the crash site.

Meanwhile, authorities have announced an investigation into the incident.

The nationalities of the passengers remain unknown, Al Jazeera reported.

The plane, which was operated by local company ART Taxi Aereo, was en route to the town of Envira in the neighbouring Amazonas state.

According to Al Jazeera, the plane erupted in flames on impact and caused a forest fire in a remote area near Brazil's border with Peru and Bolivia.

This is the second such incident in less than two months, as 14 people perished onboard a small jet that crashed in Amazonas state in September. (ANI)

