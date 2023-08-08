Tel Aviv [Israel], August 8 (ANI/TPS): A delegation of 24 Democrats from the US House of Representatives will visit Israel this week to discuss the Iranian threat and judicial reform, among other topics.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York and previous House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland are leading the group, which is making its second such trip to the Jewish state during the 118th Congress, according to a press release from Hoyer’s office.

Also Read | Dell Layoffs: Dell Technologies to Lay Off Employees in Sales Teams Amid Partner-Driven Market Strategy.

The delegation will meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials and activists and also talk about the prospects for a two-state solution, combating terrorism and the development of the Abraham Accords.

“With this trip, House Democrats reaffirm our commitment to the special relationship between the United States and Israel, one anchored in our shared democratic values and mutual geopolitical interests,” Jeffries said.

Also Read | Heatwave Horror in US: 147 People Killed as Heat Wave Ravages Arizona, Nevada and Texas.

“We will learn ways Congress can continue strengthening this alliance and enable peace and stability between Israel and its neighbours. As we listen and learn, we reiterate our ironclad commitment to the safety and security of Israel and to the existence of Israel as a prosperous and Jewish, democratic state.”

Jeffries led a delegation of 12 congressional Democrats to Israel in April. The congressman met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during that trip.

Netanyahu thanked Jeffries and the other legislators, emphasizing “the importance of the relationship between Israel and the United States.”

The premier also discussed with them “the need to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, the Abraham Accords and the opportunities for expanding the circle of peace with additional countries.”

In February, Netanyahu met with a Republican Senate delegation led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky).

This week’s trip is being organized by the American Israel Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization affiliated with AIPAC.

Republicans hold the majority in the House after last November’s election, while Democrats retained control of the Senate. The president, Joe Biden, is also a Democrat.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) delivered an address to the Knesset in May during his first overseas trip as speaker.

During the speech, McCarthy reaffirmed America’s commitment that “Iran will never acquire nuclear weapons.” (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)