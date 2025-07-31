Kathmandu, Jul 31 (PTI) Two Indian nationals, including a woman, have been arrested here in connection with smuggling of narcotic drugs, police said on Thursday.

Rubina Abdullah Shaikh, 35, who arrived in Kathmandu from Ethiopia via Qatar on Tuesday was arrested from her hotel room on Wednesday, Nepal Police Narcotic Control Bureau said in a statement.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Villagers Discover Gold Dust in Syria's Raqqa As Euphrates River Recedes? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Claim.

She was arrested at Singmangal near the Tribhuvan International Airport when the police raided her room on the basis of a tipoff. One kg and 574 grams of cocaine was recovered from her bag.

Police arrested another Indian national, Arun Pratap, from the same hotel where he had allegedly come to receive the narcotic drugs from her.

Also Read | Mississippi Dog Attack: 57-Year-Old Employee Mauled to Death by Pit Bull and Mixed Breed While Placing Them Into Kennel at Animal Shelter in Water Valley; 1 Dog Shot, Another Euthanised.

Police have initiated further investigation into the matter after taking them into custody.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)