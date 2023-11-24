Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu, Nov 24 (PTI) Two Indian nationals were arrested on Friday for allegedly possessing narcotic drugs, police said.

Chand Shah, 19, was arrested along with 25 grams and 200-milligram brown sugar-like substances, according to a Nepal Police News Bulletin.

Shah was arrested from Nepalgunj Sub-metropolitan city in Banke district of Western Nepal, said the police.

He was arrested while travelling to Nepal from India, crossing the border carrying the banned substance.

Similarly, Sonu Kumar Chaudhari, a 27-year-old Indian national, has also been arrested from Duhabi Municipality of Sunsari district, police said on Friday.

Chaudhari and a Nepali man were arrested on Thursday for possessing 70 grams and 5 milligrams of brown sugar, the police said.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter involving the two Indian nationals, they said.

