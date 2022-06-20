Nangarhar [Afghanistan], June 20 (ANI): Two civilians were killed and 28 others, including five members of the Taliban, were injured in a bomb blast on Monday.

The information about the blast was confirmed by the local department of information and culture, reported Tolo News.

Also Read | US Agrees to Help Pakistan With IMF Talks on Bailout Package: Report.

The blast occurred in the morning in the Shirgar market in the Ghani district of Nangarhar.

The target of the blast was the head of the district health department. The unidentified attackers used a magnetic mine targeting the vehicle of the head.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Appears Before Court in Ashiana Housing Scheme Case.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast yet, Tolo News reported.

The blast comes two days after a bomb explosion at a Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul, killing at least two civilians and injuring seven others on Saturday.

Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) on Sunday claimed the responsibility for the Karte Parwan Gurudwara attack in Kabul. ISKP released a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.

Since the Taliban regime took control of Afghanistan, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair with unabated human rights violations involving ceaseless murder of civilians, destroying mosques and temples, assaulting women, and fueling terror in the region.

On Sunday, two people were also killed in Kabul when a roadside bomb blast hit a car in the violence-hit capital.

The call for recognizing the Taliban comes as no country has yet come forward and the country is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis with over half of the population in need of assistance and eight million more starving.

Taliban, who are desperate to seek international recognition are time and again being reminded that respect for women and human rights, the establishment of an inclusive government, and condemnation of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)