Washington [US], July 3 (ANI): Two people were killed and four others including three officers were injured in a shooting in Haltom City of Texas on Saturday, officials said.

"One woman was found dead inside the home and a man was found fatally shot in the home's driveway. An elderly woman who called 911 was shot but expected to survive," said the Police Sgt. Rick Alexander during a press conference.

"The shooting in Haltom City also left three officers with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The officers were recovering in local hospitals on Saturday night," Alexander added.

According to CNN, local police said that the gunman shot himself after committing the crime.

"The suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at another location near the home. There was a military-style rifle and a handgun near his body," Alexander said.

He further told that the Police were called to a residence in the 5700 block of Diamond Oaks Drive North on a report of shots fired, CNN reported.

"It appears our officers did return fire during the incident," Alexander said, though the result of those shots was unknown. "The Texas Rangers will investigate the shooting and will release more details as they become available," he added.

As of late Saturday, there had been 302 mass shootings across the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

With increasing incidents of gun violence in the United States, President Joe Biden had said that the US needs to ban assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.

On June 22, a group of US lawmakers reached a much-awaited deal on a bipartisan gun safety bill after recent mass shooting incidents in Uvalde, Buffalo and Texas, that struck a nerve in the country.

The new bill aims to take firearms away from dangerous people and provide billions of dollars in new mental health funding.

The bill does not ban assault-style rifles or significantly expand background-check requirements for gun purchases, but it gives states more resources to take guns away from dangerous individuals.

On May 24, a mass shooting incident took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in which several people including 19 children were killed. This was the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN.

In the recent incidents, on June 20, a teenager was shot dead and three others including a police officer were injured in a shooting in the area of 14th and U Street Northwest in Washington, DC.

On June 1, at least four people were killed in a shooting incident at a hospital campus in Oklahoma's Tulsa city, CNN reported citing police. The shootout incidents in the US have been increasing.

On May 31, an elderly woman was killed and two other persons were injured when gunfire erupted at a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans. The shooting occurred outside the Convocation Center on the campus of Xavier University where graduates of Morris Jeff High School were gathered, NBC News reported citing New Orleans police. (ANI)

