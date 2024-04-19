Karachi [Pakistan], April 19 (ANI): A vehicle carrrying five Japanese nationals was targeted by a suicide bomber on Friday in Karachi's Landhi area, Dawn News reported citing the police.

The police said that the Japanese nationals were hurt in the incident, however the terrorists who were involved in carrying out the attack, were killed.

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Australia: Teenager Dies in Suspected Reptile Attack in Torres Strait, Other Minor Boy Survives.

The deputy inspector general (DIG) East Azfar Mahesar, told Dawn that the the incident occured near Murtaza Chorangi in Landhi, adding that the five foreign nationals were travelling in a Hiace van.

"All five Japanese remained safe. However, the private security guard with them was injured," he said.

Also Read | US Blocks Palestine Resolution at UN: United States Vetoes Request for Full Membership of War-Torn Country at United Nations (Watch Video).

"No one has claimed responsibility so far," the DIG said, adding that the vehicle carrying the Japanese nationals was bullet-proof.

In a related development, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah gave the inspector general instructions to investigate the incident and produce a report that included information on the terrorists' identities, origins, and any accomplices they may have had, as well as specifics about the explosives used in the explosion.

He gave the order to make quick plans for the foreign nationals' security in the nation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)