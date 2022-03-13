Kathmandu, Mar 13 (PTI) Two Nepali men have been arrested for allegedly murdering an Indian national in Kailali district earlier in the week, officials said.

Kuldeep Gupta, 42, who hailed from Sahejapur in Uttar Pradesh, was killed on Thursday night, they said.

Gupta, an ice cream seller in Dhangadhi, 450 km from Kathmandu, was returning home with a purse of his proceeds when he was offered a transport drop from two unknown men riding an autorikshaw.

As he reached home an argument ensued over the fare that Gupta should pay, officials said.

The two men attacked Gupta and threw his body in a canal nearby.

Further investigation is on.

