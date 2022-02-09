Kathmandu, Feb 9 (PTI) Two persons, including an Indian national, have been arrested here on the charges of drug trafficking, police said on Wednesday.

Deepak Kumar Purve was arrested by the police with 1,200 tablets of Nitrovet from Nagdhunga area of Chandragiri Municipality, the main land entry point to Kathmandu on Tuesday.

He was arrested when a team of police conducted checking in a passenger bus at Nagdhunga checkpoint, according to the police.

The police was carrying out further investigation into the matter taking him into custody.

Similarly, Bikash Kumar Sharraf was arrested by the police along with 280 gram of opium from Birgunj Metropolitan City on Tuesday.

The police found the narcotic drug while checking his motorbike. The police conducting further investigation into the matter.

