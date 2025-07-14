Lexington, Jul 14: Two women were killed in a shooting at a Kentucky church Sunday in an incident that began after a state trooper was shot and wounded, authorities said.

The suspect was also killed. In a news conference, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says it began after the trooper pulled over a vehicle near the airport.

After shooting the trooper, the suspect carjacked a vehicle and fled to the church where they began shooting at people there.

The suspect was later killed by Lexington police.

