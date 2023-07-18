Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Nabil Ammar, Tunisia's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen UAE-Tunisia ties and cooperation across economic, trade and investment fields.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the deep-rooted relations between their countries, and affirmed that the UAE stands by the Tunisian government and people, and the keenness of both countries to boost efforts to expand their collaborations in all sectors.

The top diplomat also wished Tunisia and its people continued stability and prosperity.

For his part, the Tunisian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad said that his country looks forward to growing its cooperation with the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment. (ANI/WAM)

