Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 17 (ANI/WAM): AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a leading global facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, has announced the establishment of its "Youth Council" in coordination with the Federal Youth Authority. This is in line with the directives of the UAE's wise leadership to support its youth, unleash their potential and capabilities, consider investing in their skills and enable them to occupy leading positions as a national priority to continue the sustainable development journey witnessed in the country.

The AD Ports Group's Youth Council will act as an incubator for youth creativity, developing initiatives and projects related to the Group's business, empowering and developing their talents, and consolidating values commensurate with the Group's goals.

Commenting on the Youth Council establishment, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said, "Our youth are our greatest asset. They are the foundation on which we can build our plans for the advancement of our society. Their energy and talent are essential for AD Ports Group, as we constantly work to raise awareness among this segment and enhance their role in serving the UAE, in line with our wise leadership's vision.

"The newly launched council will seek to actively involve youth in decision-making so that they have a fundamental role in shaping the future of our Group and driving UAE's prosperity."

"The council will be the focal point with our youth, listening to their opinions and developing their talents. I call upon the council's members to use their talents to develop practices that enhance operations and ensure performance excellence," Al Shamisi added.

Chaired by Hamad Mohammed Al Hosani, Director, Human Capital, and Emiratisation, the council will comprise representatives from all clusters across the Group, namely, Zayed Hashem Musaed, Rawdha Abdulla Al Mheiri, Mohamed Khaled Al Rashdi, Sultan Saleh Al Marri, Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Maskari, Shamma Awad Al Ghaithi, Shamsa Abdelwahab Al Najjar, Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Shamma Mohamed Al Khoori, Mariam Ismaeil Al Hammadi, and Saif Ali Al Maskari.

The council's mandate will include various responsibilities, such as providing a unified and sustainable platform for the youth to engage with decision-makers at AD Ports Group; implementing the initiatives entrusted thereto; coordinating with federal entities, the private sector, and any department wishing to launch a youth-related initiative; overseeing youth events, initiatives, and activities.

The council is also tasked with keeping track of all statistics and data on youth and ensuring they are represented in all surveys and studies conducted in the Group. Furthermore, it is responsible for submitting reports and performance indexes to the top management, setting the national youth agenda, and proposing the necessary budget to implement the council's objectives. (ANI/WAM)

