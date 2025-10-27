Cairo [Egypt], October 27 (ANI/WAM): Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi presented his credentials as Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Arab Republic of Egypt to Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt, at the headquarters of the Egyptian Presidency at Al-Ittihadiya Palace.

Al Zaabi conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President El-Sisi, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Egypt.

For his part, President El-Sisi conveyed his greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the leadership, government and people of the UAE.

President El-Sisi wished Ambassador Al Zaabi success in his duties to further strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors between the two countries, reaffirming his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission.

For his part, Al Zaabi expressed his pride in representing the United Arab Emirates in Egypt, highlighting his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across all areas of cooperation in a manner that contributes to strengthening relations between the two nations.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Egypt and ways to further develop them to achieve the mutual interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples. (ANI/WAM)

