Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 25 (ANI/WAM): Burjeel Holdings launched an advanced day surgery centre in the Shahama area in Abu Dhabi, as part of its efforts to enhancing access to healthcare services and meet the community's evolving needs.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health (DoH) - Abu Dhabi, Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, and senior management officials.

In his opening remarks, Al Mansoori, said, "At the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, we continue to work with partners in the healthcare sector to further enhance the quality and availability of health services in the emirate, thus consolidating Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for healthcare globally.

We congratulate Burjeel Holdings for bringing the Burjeel One-Day Surgery Centre to the Shahama area, looking forward to its provision of distinguished services, in accordance with international best practices, and toward improving the well-being and safety of community members."

The Burjeel Holdings facility in Al Shahama was initially established as a medical centre in 2014 before being transformed into a state-of-the-art day surgery centre.

Specialising in same-day surgical care, the centre is specifically designed to offer a rapid and comprehensive treatment experience that significantly reduces the need for prolonged hospital stays. It is poised to enhance patient comfort and convenience by streamlining the recovery process.

Equipped with the latest medical technologies and operated by a team of experts, the centre ensures that each patient receives the highest standard of care. From advanced diagnostic facilities to sophisticated surgical suites, every aspect of the centre is optimised for efficiency and patient safety.

Dr.Vayalil, Founder and Chairman, Burjeel Holdings, emphasised the significance of this launch, "The launch of Burjeel Day Surgery Center at Al Shahama is a significant milestone in our ongoing dedication to providing accessible, specialised medical services to communities. The advanced centre is designed to offer residents a comprehensive suite of services that cater to their unique health needs. This investment in highly advanced healthcare infrastructure is a clear indication of Burjeel Holdings' commitment to fostering healthier communities and raising the standard of healthcare in the region."

The broad spectrum of specialities available, coupled with the center's innovative approach to day surgery, positions it as a leading choice for patients seeking quality, convenient, and comprehensive medical care. The key specialities offered by the centre include ENT, Orthopaedics, Cardiology, Neurology, Urology, Rheumatology, Dermatology, Vascular Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Nephrology, Paediatrics, Ophthalmology, and Physiotherapy.

Dr. Bahaa Demian Grace, Medical Director and Specialist Internal Medicine, Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Shahama, added, "The opening of this centre is a clear reflection of our dedication to advanced, patient-centric healthcare. We are excited to offer top-tier medical services, combining professional expertise with compassionate care for optimal patient well-being." (ANI/WAM)

