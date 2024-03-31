Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 31 (ANI/WAM):The UAE Cabinet announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the federal government sector will start on Monday, April 8, for a period of one week.

Regular working hours would then resume on Monday, April 15.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has issued a circular regarding the Eid al-Fitr holiday to all federal entities. (ANI/WAM)

