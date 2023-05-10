Dubai [UAE], May 10 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Climate Tech forum, with the participation of over 1,000 policymakers, CEOs, experts, specialists, technology sector leaders and investors from around the world, kicked off today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The two-day event, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in partnership with ADNOC and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), coincides with the Year of Sustainability in the UAE and focuses on boosting momentum to accelerate efforts to reduce emissions by at least 43 per cent by 2030, in line with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

Held ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), UAE Climate Tech will profile technology, innovation, and investment opportunities while showcasing an array of technologies, including carbon capture, AI, robotics, digitalisation, hydrogen, alternative fuels and new and low-carbon energy solutions for oil and gas and hard-to-abate sectors, from more than 60 companies, many of which will be making their first foray into the UAE.

The event will also highlight the UAE's efforts in spearheading technology adoption and development to accelerate decarbonisation and create the green industries of the future, including climate-critical sectors like renewables, hydrogen, climate-smart agriculture and STEM education. (ANI/WAM)

