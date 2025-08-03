Gaza [Palestine], August 3 (ANI/WAM): As part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts and in coordination with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the UAE has delivered a new batch of essential medicines and medical supplies to WHO warehouses in preparation for distribution to hospitals across the Gaza Strip. This support comes amid a severe collapse of the healthcare system caused by the ongoing blockade.

The shipment, handed over today, includes 11 trucks carrying approximately 65 tonnes of various medicines. Among them are life-saving medicines and urgent medical supplies designed to address the immediate needs of healthcare facilities operating in the Strip.

WHO representatives praised the UAE as one of the most prominent supporters of Gaza's healthcare sector. They emphasised the importance of bolstering international efforts to deliver urgent relief to the Strip.

The organisation highlighted that the aid will directly contribute to easing the acute medicine shortage and enhancing the capacity of hospitals and healthcare centres to respond to the escalating medical needs.

The UAE continues to provide multi-sectoral support to Gaza, including in food, shelter, education, and healthcare, under the framework of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, reaffirming its steadfast humanitarian commitment to the Palestinian people. (ANI/WAM)

