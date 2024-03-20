New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The UAE Embassy in India on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the OP Jindal Global University to construct four state-of-the-art padel tennis courts on the university's campus, the UAE Embassy in India said in a press release.

According to the release, the collaboration aims to promote the sport of padel tennis in India and provide world-class facilities for students.

The MOU was signed by Majid AlNekhailawi, Deputy Chief of Mission, on behalf of the UAE Embassy and Prof. Mohan Kumar, on behalf of OP Jindal Global University. The signing ceremony took place at the Embassy of UAE in New Delhi in the presence of UAE envoy to India, Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali and Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor Dr. C Raj Kumar.

"Padel tennis is the fastest growing sport in the UAE, reflecting our nation's deep commitment to fitness and an active lifestyle," said UAE envoy to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali.

"Both the UAE and India place tremendous importance on promoting sports and physical activity, especially among youth. This world-class padel courts will energise India's already vibrant sports culture by introducing an exciting new offering that combines elements of tennis, squash, and badminton. We look forward to stimulating India's love for sports with this fast-paced game and fostering even stronger cultural ties between our nations through athletic collaboration," he added.

The padel tennis courts will be constructed on par with international standards, allowing the university to host tournaments and training camps. It builds on O.P. Jindal Global University's successful academic partnerships with UAE-based organisations, including most recently an MOU with Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy focused on driving mutual excellence and increasing educational cooperation.

"We are honoured to collaborate with the UAE Embassy on this prestigious project," said Professor Dr. C Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University.

"Providing state-of-the-art sports infrastructure is a key priority for us and padel tennis aligns with our mission of promoting an active, healthy lifestyle among students," he added.

Padel tennis originated in Mexico and is one of the fastest growing sports globally, especially across the Middle East and Europe. The sport's high popularity in the UAE has translated into many Padel facilities opening across the country, the release said. (ANI)

