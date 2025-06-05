Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 5 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has held a phone call with Prime Minister of the Republic of Montenegro, Milojko Spajic, to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral relations in a manner that serves their mutual interests.

The two sides reviewed available opportunities to develop cooperation in sectors aligned with the developmental priorities of both countries.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah praised the growing and flourishing relations between the UAE and the Republic of Montenegro.

They also exchanged views over a number of issues of shared interest. (ANI/WAM)

