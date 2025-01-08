Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 8 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Gideon Sa'ar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Gideon Sa'ar and discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed the latest developments in the region, particularly the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. The discussions covered regional and international efforts aimed at achieving a sustainable ceasefire.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the urgent importance of advancing a serious political horizon to resume negotiations for achieving a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, adding that this would contribute to establishing stability, achieving sustainable security in the region, and ending the escalating violence.

He emphasised the need for concerted efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire and prevent the expansion of conflict in the region, noting that the priority is to end tension and violence, protect civilian lives, and make every effort to facilitate the flow of urgent humanitarian aid.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the Middle East is experiencing unprecedented tension and instability, requiring enhanced collective international efforts to end extremism, tension, and escalating violence while adopting a path of peace, prosperity, and development for the benefit of its people.

He reiterated the UAE's support for the mediation efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States to broker a prisoner exchange agreement that could lead to a permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the safe and sustainable delivery of adequate humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined that building peace in the region is the key to establishing lasting stability, sustainable security, and fulfilling the aspirations of its people for comprehensive development and a dignified life.

He reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination, highlighting the nation's longstanding solidarity with Palestinians over the decades.

The UAE, he noted, will spare no effort in extending assistance to its Palestinian brothers and will continue to launch humanitarian initiatives to support them.

Sheikh Abdullah also called for intensified international efforts to combat extremism, hatred, and racism while promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity among nations.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; and Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel. (ANI/WAM)

