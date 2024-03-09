Dubai [UAE], March 9 (ANI/WAM): The UAE anti-narcotics agents successfully apprehended an individual with 2,750,000 of narcotic drugs in the Emirate of Ajman. This operation followed the recent arrest by the Ministry of Interior in Kuwait of two individuals at the Kuwait International Airport, who were found in possession of approximately 1,000,000 capsules of the narcotic substance Lyrica.

Through information exchange between the Interior Ministries of both countries, the operations of this trafficking gang, endangering community health and safety, were dismantled.

This operation exemplifies the high-level coordination among counterpart agencies in the GCC countries, continuing the efforts of Interior Ministries to combat drug trafficking, apprehend dealers and smugglers, and safeguard society from this menace.

Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Director General of Federal Drug Control at the UAE's Ministry of Interior, affirmed the vigilance of control units in monitoring drug trafficking gangs. He emphasised the ability of control agencies to locate, disrupt, and cut off the funding sources of such criminal networks.

Al Suwaidi conveyed his gratitude to the Ministry of Interior in Kuwait for their ongoing cooperation and coordination, contributing to the collective efforts of Gulf nations in ensuring the security, stability, and prosperity of their societies. (ANI/WAM)

