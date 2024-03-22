Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 22 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, received Paul van Tigchelt, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice of Belgium, along with his accompanying delegation, at the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both parties discussed means to further bolster judicial and legal cooperation between the two countries.

Al Nuaimi commended the bilateral ties between the UAE and Belgium and their commitment to strengthening collaboration in various judicial fields.

For his part, the Belgian Minister of Justice expressed appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for its consistent cooperation and support regarding extradition requests, as per the agreements signed between the two sides.

The meeting was attended by Antoine Delcourt, Ambassador of Belgium to the UAE, and Judge Abdul Rahman Murad Al Balushi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Justice.(ANI/WAM)

