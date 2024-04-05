Dubai [UAE], April 5 (ANI/WAM): The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi welcomed two African manatees to their new home, becoming the first ambassadors of their species in the region.

African manatees are extremely rare and only a few facilities around the world can host them. The National Aquarium, which was designed according to the highest international standards, can offer the manatees an environment like their natural habitat in Africa.

Also Read | Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 5, 2024.

The initiative also reflects a broader commitment to supporting marine conservation efforts and an appreciation for the marvels of aquatic life.

The two male manatees were transferred from their previous home in Seoul, South Korea, accompanied by a team of specialists. This reflects the aquarium's commitment to adhering to international safety standards and implementing the required medical and safety protocols. To ensure their welfare at every stage of the journey, the manatees were closely monitored throughout their journey.

Also Read | UK Cop Films Himself Having Sex With Woman in Toilet, Shares Video With Colleagues at Christmas Party.

In addition to their role as ambassadors for their species and symbols for key conservation efforts, the two African manatees are poised to become beloved icons, captivating the hearts of visitors with their gentle nature and fascinating behaviour. Their presence will offer a unique opportunity for the public to connect with them on a personal level, fostering a deeper appreciation for marine life and the importance of conservation. As visitors marvel at the manatees and learn about them from the aquarium's knowledgeable experts, they are both entertained and inspired to become stewards of the oceans.

The National Aquarium will offer the manatees a nurturing environment that closely mimics their natural habitat. Paul Robert Hamilton, General Manager of the National Aquarium, said, "Our commitment to following international standards guarantees that these magnificent creatures will thrive in an environment that prioritises their safety, happiness, and overall well-being."

In line with its broader mission to promote marine conservation and raise awareness about vulnerable species, the National Aquarium Abu Dhabi has contributed to the African Aquatic Conservation Fund to support projects that focus on preserving manatees in West Africa. Additionally, the aquarium will sell hand-made items crafted by African artisans, with a portion of the proceeds managed through the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, in partnership with the African Aquatic Conservation Fund, being used to help conserve the species in their natural environment.

Along with its financial contributions, the National Aquarium actively supports educational programmes to inform and inspire visitors and the public about marine conservation. Through these initiatives, the aquarium aims to highlight the importance of protecting the oceans and their diverse species.

Hamilton stressed the importance of the institution's research efforts to understand and conserve African manatees, noting the work of the dedicated team of specialists and researchers who have studied the behaviour and ecology of the creatures. The insights gleaned from this research will play a crucial role in drafting effective conservation strategies to safeguard the future of African manatees in their natural habitats, he added.

Nicolas Heard, Acting Director-General of the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, said, "The Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund is thrilled to partner with the National Aquarium and the African Aquatic Conservation Fund on this exciting initiative. This collaboration will generate financial support from Abu Dhabi for the conservation of the special and highly threatened West African manatees in their natural habitat. Through this partnership, we can fund conservation projects and build local capacities to ensure the long-term protection of this unique species."

Lucy Keith-Diagne, Executive Director of the African Aquatic Conservation Fund, said, "I am pleased to announce the collaboration between the African Aquatic Conservation Fund and the National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, which aims to protect marine life. This partnership reflects our commitment to biodiversity conservation and the preservation of critical marine environments. We consider the National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi as a valuable partner in this joint effort, and we look forward to achieving positive outcomes that will benefit marine ecosystems and involved communities in the region and beyond."

The National Aquarium will welcome the public from the first day of Eid al-Fitr to witness the beauty of the manatees and marvel at their uniqueness while gaining insights about the species from its experts. The aquarium will also highlight the importance of ensuring a sustainable future for the oceans and the key role of each individual in safeguarding the planet. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)