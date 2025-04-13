Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 13 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks today with Ahmad Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, on the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen cooperation for the benefit of both peoples.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, where Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visiting President, who is in the UAE on a working visit. Zayed Al Nahyan wished him success in leading Syria through the coming period and in fulfilling the Syrian people's hopes for development, security, and stability.

The two leaders discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

They also reviewed the latest developments in Syria, with Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirming the UAE's commitment to supporting the Syrian people as they navigate the transitional period and rebuild their country in line with their aspirations for a secure, stable, and prosperous future.

Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated the UAE's unwavering stance in support of Syria's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

He stressed that Syria's stability and security are essential to the broader region and affirmed the UAE's readiness to extend all possible support to Syria and its people in the coming period.

Earlier in the day, President Ahmad Al-Sharaa arrived in Abu Dhabi, where he was received at Al Bateen Airport by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of senior officials.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; Reem al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs; Hassan Al Shehhi, the UAE Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic; and a number of senior officials.

Also in attendance was the accompanying delegation of the Syrian President, who included Asaad Al-Shibani and a number of officials. (ANI/WAM)

