Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 13 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged Eid Al-Fitr greetings during phone calls today with His Excellency Bashar Al-Assad, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, and Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq.

The president shared congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr and prayed that God continues to bestow His blessings on their countries and peoples.

They also expressed their hopes for God to grant stability and prosperity to Arab and Muslim nations and to the whole world.(ANI/WAM)

