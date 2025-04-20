Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 20 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Fuad Mohammed Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, who delivered an official invitation from Iraqi President His Excellency Dr Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid to attend the Arab Summit scheduled to take place in Baghdad on May 17.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the Iraqi Foreign Minister discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them to serve the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples. The talks also covered a number of regional and international developments and issues of mutual concern, with both sides emphasising the importance of fostering peace, stability, and cooperation in the region for the benefit of all.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the depth of UAE-Iraq relations and expressed his wishes for continued stability, development, and prosperity for Iraq and its people.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State along with a number of sheikhs, ministers, officials, and members of the Iraqi delegation. (ANI/WAM)

