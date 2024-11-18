Abu Dhabi [United Arab Emirates], November 18 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written message from Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, which included an invitation to attend the meeting of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders, scheduled to be hosted by the State of Kuwait on 1st December 2024. The message also dealt with the historic, fraternal relations between the two nations and their peoples.

The message was delivered to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during his reception today in Abu Dhabi of Abdullah Ali Abdullah Saleh Al-Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdullah Al-Yahya reviewed the outcomes of the state visit made by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the State of Kuwait on 10th November and its key role in enhancing the avenues of cooperation and the UAE-Kuwait strategic partnership, in light of the strong historical fraternal relations between the two brotherly nations.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his pride in the distinguished fraternal relations between the two nations, their leaderships, and their peoples.

H.H. also expressed his hope for further development and prosperity in the cooperation and partnership between the UAE and Kuwait at all levels, bringing benefit and prosperity to their people.

The two ministers discussed several issues of mutual interest related to the joint GCC work, as well as the broader developments in regional and international arenas.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State. (ANI/WAM)

