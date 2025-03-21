Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 21 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday welcomed a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The delegation extended their congratulations to His Highness on this blessed occasion, praying for his continued health and happiness. They also wished the UAE further progress, prosperity, and advancement under his leadership.

Attendees of the gathering included Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. (ANI/WAM)

