Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 3 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has hailed the UAE's enduring unity and the loyalty of it people at a ceremony to mark Flag Day in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan raised the UAE flag at Qasr Al Hosn, a location that was central to the early growth of the nation and remains a cultural and historic landmark today.

Also Read | California Shocker: Father Beats And Stabs Two Of His Young Children to Death In ‘Astonishing Act Of Brutality’, Faces Murder and Assault Charges.

The UAE President was joined at the ceremony by astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who earlier this year completed a pioneering six-month mission aboard the International Space Station, during which he became the first Arab to perform a spacewalk. Al Neyadi's participation was symbolic of the nation's journey of progress, the ongoing ambition of its people, and the UAE's growing role in the science, technology and space exploration sectors.

The ceremony at Qasr Al Hosn included a guard of honour who greeted Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon his arrival, and a performance of the UAE national anthem after the flag had been raised.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev Warns Poland's Actions Could 'Unleash World War III'.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Al Neyadi engaged in conversation, with the UAE President reaffirming the pride shared by the people of the nation and their steadfast unity and loyalty to the flag and all that it represents. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)