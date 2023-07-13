Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 13 (ANI/WAM): Qasr Al Watan opened its doors to 60 students from the Rabdan Academy for an educational tour. The tour is part of the Academy’s ‘Jahzeen Ya Watan’ summer camp, which aims to empower future leaders by enriching their knowledge and soft skills.

The students explored various zones within the Palace, uncovering the rich tapestry of Emirati history and traditions. They started their immersive journey in The Great Hall and witnessed first-hand the opulence and grandeur that adorned the majestic surroundings. The intricate craftsmanship and architectural marvels showcased in this majestic hall left a lasting impression on the young minds, furthering their appreciation of Emirati artistry and native culture.

The young visitors also ventured into the Presidential Gifts Exhibition where they were mesmerised by the diverse array of gifts presented to the nation’s leaders. Each gift symbolizes the deep admiration bestowed upon the UAE international dignitaries and honouring the country’s strong diplomatic ties and global recognition.

For a glimpse of the UAE’s commitment to the preservation of its cultural roots, the students got the chance to visit the House of Knowledge, a treasure trove of cultural heritage that brings an immersive experience where literature, art, and calligraphy come together. In this section, students learned about the ancient wisdom and knowledge that shaped the nation’s identity.

The visit to Qasr Al Watan concluded with a sense of appreciation for the forward-looking vision that the Palace embodies as visitors were left with a deeper understanding of the UAE’s past, present, and future.

“At Qasr Al Watan, we unveil the wonders of our nation’s heritage and empower young minds to embrace the legacy of our past and discover ways to shape a brighter future,” said Dalia Al Shawa, a tour guide at Qasr Al Watan.“We are pleased to see that such visits unlock the doors of inspiration to every student at a time,” she added.

Ahmed Saleh Al Aydaroos, Communication Manager at Rabdan Academy, expressed his sincere gratitude for the invaluable support extended by Qasr Al Watan to the Rabdan Academy summer camp (Jahzeen Ya Watan).

“Qasr Al Watan played a crucial role as a significant partner in the successful implementation of this purposeful initiative, achieved through collaborative efforts with various national entities,” he said.

Al Aydaroos highlighted the visit to Qasr Al-Watan as an integral part of the programme’s strategic theme, aimed at fostering a strong sense of national identity among the participants and allowing them to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage and history of the UAE, represented by this historic cultural landmark.

Qasr Al Watan is open to visitors of all ages daily from 10:00 AM to 17:30 PM. (ANI/WAM)

