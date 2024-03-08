Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 8 (ANI/WAM): Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) dedicates its efforts to fostering the growth of over 21,000 companies from 100 countries across more than 50 sectors.

RAKEZ is steadfast in supporting the vibrant ecosystem of international business and entrepreneurial success.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad highlighted the dynamic start of this year, having already hosted a dozen high-profile international delegations and business councils.

These visits underscore RAKEZ's growing appeal as a leading destination for investment and economic collaborations.

The economic zone welcomed diplomatic figures, including Husin Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE; Imanishi Jun, Consul-General of Japan; Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul-General of India; Meghan Gregonis, Consul-General of the USA; Oliver Christian Consul General of UK to the UAE; Mohammed Abu Zafar, Ambassador of Bangladesh, and John Mirenge, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the UAE.

These engagements focused on discussing bilateral cooperation, exploring business opportunities available in Ras Al Khaimah's diverse sectors, and offering all the support and solutions to global investors to set up and expand in the region.

Furthermore, Carel Richter, Consul-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, also visited RAKEZ to connect with Dutch companies operating in the economic zone and Mika Shimizu, Director of the Japan External Trade Organisation, explored the investment prospects of Ras Al Khaimah and RAKEZ to support future Japanese business delegations to the economic zone.

Parallelly, RAKEZ also hosted influential business groups, including the top management from the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai, led by Chairman Andrew Mortimer and CEO Katy Holmes, a 30-member delegation from the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation, India, and 19 Russian companies from varied sectors looking for UAE expansion opportunities.

These groups explored the business-friendly environment and the streamlined processes RAKEZ offers for setting up and operating in Ras Al Khaimah, highlighting the economic zone's appeal to a broad spectrum of business interests.

Having hosted around 50 international delegations last year and many more in the pipeline for 2024, RAKEZ continues to position itself as a prime destination for business, innovation and education.

The economic zone also welcomed Executive Postgraduate Diploma in International Business students from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, who came to explore the myriad of business opportunities RAKEZ offers. (ANI/WAM)

