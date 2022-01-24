Dubai, Jan 24 (AP) The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi early Monday, its state-run news agency reported.

The WAM news agency said on Twitter that missile fragments fell harmlessly over the capital, Abu Dhabi.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, the attack came a week after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed an attack on the Emirati capital that killed three people and wounded six others. (AP)

