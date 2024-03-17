Sharjah [UAE], March 17 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) inaugurated yesterday, Saturday, the "Souq Al Freej" Ramadan market, as part of the 34th edition of Sharjah Ramadan Festival.

The initiative, which is held at Sharjah National Park and runs until 4th April, emphasises the Chamber's commitment to bolstering small and medium-sized ventures and supporting productive families, offering them a unique platform to showcase and market their products.

The opening ceremony was graced by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, chairman of SCCI, and Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah City Municipal Council (SCMC), alongside several members of the Sharjah Chamber's Board of Directors.

Also present were Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector in SCCI, as well as Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI and General Coordinator of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival.

This commercial gathering brings together a diverse array of small and medium-sized businesses' owners, productive families, and entrepreneurs showcasing a variety of fashion, food, and accessories inspired by Emirati heritage.

Additionally, the event features a diverse range of products and merchandise tailored to meet Ramadan shoppers' preferences. The market also includes shopping stalls (booths) for participants to display and market their products, as well as a heritage village, a restaurant lounge serving local and traditional cuisine, and entertainment activities and games for children.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais emphasised that the inauguration of the "Souq Al Freej" Ramadan market exemplifies a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors to organize innovative marketing initiatives that contribute to bolstering trade activity across the Sharjah Emirate, reinforcing its stature as a unique tourist destination.

This initiative aligns with a comprehensive strategic vision that is aimed at achieving sustainable economic development and fortifying the emirate's position as a leading commercial and economic hub in the region.

For his part, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi stressed that the event marks a qualitative addition to the Sharjah Ramadan Festival's activities and accomplishments, offering an opportunity to explore the UAE's local products.

He pointed out that the initiative carries significant commercial and social implications, as it serves as a tangible manifestation of the Sharjah Chamber's steadfast support for entrepreneurs. It is also a testament to SCCI's unwavering commitment to boosting small and medium-sized ventures, while nurturing social cohesion during the holy month, as families come together to enjoy a heritage-inspired shopping experience reflected in the diverse products on display.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan noted that the fact that the Sharjah Chamber organises the event imbues the Sharjah Ramadan Festival with a unique heritage flair. He elaborated that aside from international brands, the "Souq Al Freej" market showcases one-of-a-kind local products offered by productive families and innovation-based household small entrepreneurs, who strive to develop products and establish brands that can achieve resonance among shoppers seeking unique Emirati-inspired items.

For her part, Aisha Saleh, the official spokesperson for the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2024, highlighted that the event serves as a platform for Sharjah's community and visitors to indulge in the Ramadan shopping experience and bolster local businesses.

She added that the initiative opens channels of communication between productive families, owners of small businesses, and budding entrepreneurs on one side, and shoppers and enthusiasts who seek unique locally inspired products on the other side.

The "Souq Al Freej" Ramadan market features a diverse range of products that harmonize with the traditions of the holy month, ranging from the Ramadan traditional attire, popular delicacies, and sweet dishes, to the handcrafted accessories and souvenirs.

Visitors also have the chance to indulge in Ramdan's delicious cuisines by sampling some of its diverse dishes that are prepared based on the traditional Emirati recipes, immersing themselves in an exceptional Ramadan atmosphere and ambiance that contributes a special essence to shopping experience.

Ramadan Nights 2024 is open to visitors daily from 19:30 until 01:00.(ANI/WAM)

